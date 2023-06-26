DALLAS (KDAF) — Body20 believes that it only takes 20 minutes for you to achieve the best results and now they are expanding their technology to the influential Preston Hollow area.

Credit: Body20

By using what they call, EMS-technology, Body20 says each 1-on-1 session can help you reach your goals. “Our electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) technology creates up to 150 times more muscle contractions versus conventional training. Combined with our proprietary, personalized workout experience, achieve results in just 20 minutes that would require hours in a traditional gym.”

If you don’t want to wait before the Preston Hollow location, there are other locations in the DFW area. There are locations in McKinney and The Colony, with more locations to come in the Highland Parks, Frisco and Flower Mound area.

For more information on Body20 and what it has to offer, click here.