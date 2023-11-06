The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — This holiday season, Boardroom Styling Lounge announces its first-of-its-kind men’s grooming experience perfect for the special men in your life.

The Ultimate Style Package and Style Starter Pack are premium grooming packages available in all salons, combining luxury hair, shave and spa services with one of their most in-demand products.

The Ultimate Style Package includes:

1 Traditional Hot Lather Shave: Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated.



1 Benchmark Haircut: Our expert stylists will craft the perfect haircut to enhance your style, leaving you looking and feeling your best this holiday season. This signature Boardroom service also includes a paraffin hand dip to help with circulation and joint pain, a steamed towel and pressure point hand and facial massage.



1 Wax Duo: Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors.



1 Free Hair Product: Receive a complimentary 1.5 oz jar of Bumble and Bumble’s renowned Sumoclay, a $34 retail value. This premium product will help you maintain your hairstyle long after your salon visit.

The Style Starter Pack includes:

1 Traditional Hot Lather Shave: Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated.



1 Wax Duo: Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors.



Boardroom’s style packages make the perfect holiday gift for spouses, boyfriends, fathers, sons, coworkers, bosses, friends or even yourself. Whether you’re preparing for holiday gatherings, professional events or simply looking to indulge in some self-care, these packages have you covered.

“Our clients trust us to deliver excellence in grooming, and these holiday offers are our way of exceeding those expectations during the holiday season,” said Paul Hicks, COO at Boardroom Styling Lounge. “They’re the ultimate gift of style, self-care and confidence, all wrapped up in two incredible packages.”

The offers are available for a limited time only, according to the styling lounge. Book your appointment today by visiting BoardroomStylingLounge.com.