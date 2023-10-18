The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love good Tex-Mex and margs in DFW?

The Blue Goose Cantina has just added Margarita Flights to its menu! Foodies have two choices to choose from.

The Frozen Flight comes with three frozen margaritas: The Frozen, The Diablo and Aye Papi Mango. The second option of flights are all on the rocks. It comes with The Rock, Hibiscus Margarita and the Mangi Margarita.

The Blue Goose Cantina has several locations including ones in Plano and Frisco. Check out their social media and website for more updates!