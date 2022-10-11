DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans of the pop-punk group Blink-182 have just received a massive treat, not only is the band kicking off a massive world tour, but it is also seeing the return of original frontman Tom DeLonge.

The tour will kick off on March 11, 2023, with performances running until Feb 26, 2024. Dallasites will get the chance to see the band on July 5. They will be performing at American Airlines Center with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Other bands slated to be on the tour include increasingly popular hardcore band Turnstile, Rise Against, pop punk darlings The Story So Far and indie group Wallows.

The band has famously had a lot of ups and downs since its creation in the late 90s. In 2005 the band announced an indefinite break, with fans anxiously wondering when they will get back together.

Things also got scary for Blink fans in 2008 when drummer Travis Barker was involved in a plane crash that killed both of the pilots and left Barker with second and third-degree burns.

Then the band reunited in 2009 following the plane crash and began touring through the beginning of the 2010s.

Frontman DeLonge then famously left the band back in 2015, with drummer Travis Barker citing that leading up to the split DeLonge seemed uninterested in the band. The band then took in Matt Skiba to replace DeLonge.

In 2021, bassist Mark Hoppus accidentally announced a cancer diagnosis via Instagram. Rumors surrounding the reveal also mentioned that since his diagnosis DeLonge had reportedly gotten in contact with the band sparking hopes that he would return to the band.

Now with DeLonge back in the band and things reportedly going very well for the members, let’s just celebrate that we get to see Blink back together.