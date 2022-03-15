FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Country music and NASCAR? Count us in!

The Texas Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday morning that country music superstar Blake Shelton will be performing a one-hour concert before the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 22.

The speedway says fans of NASCAR and country music can purchase a Track Pass for $99 to enjoy premier access for the All-Star weekend, “Enjoy premier access for the NASCAR All-Star Tripleheader Race Weekend with a Track Pass! For only $99 ($79 for 2022 Season Ticket Holders), you can stand on the track in front of the stage to see Country Music Association Award Winner Blake Shelton perform a 1-hour concert before the NASCAR All-Star Race Sunday, May 22nd. You’ll also have access to the pits and more!”

For the 2022 season, Texas Motor Speedway will host three major race weekends, March 18-20 NTT INDYCAR Series, May 20-22 NASCAR All-Star Race Tripleheader and Sept. 24-25 NASCAR Playoffs Doubleheader.