The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Country superstar Blake Shelton is going on tour next year!

Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour is set to start in February 2024, with a stop in Austin on March 1. Opening acts include Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

Shelton got his break in the music industry with his 2001 single “Austin.” which spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. He has received nine Grammy awards, including two for Best Country Album.

Shelton has also been a judge on the televised singing competitions Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs and The Voice.

See the full list of tour dates and get your tickets before they sell out here.

Credit: Blake Shelton