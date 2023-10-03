"BOTB focuses on uplifting entrepreneurs who are dedicated to growing their own brands," the website mentioned.

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Elevating the future of Black culture, together”. That is the goal of the Black on the Block festival, which gives a platform to black entrepreneurs, artists and more.

The event focuses on bringing good vibes, a space for networking and a platform for small businesses to expand onward to more opportunities. Eventgoers can look forward to food and dessert vendors, DJ sets all day, bars and so much more.

“Black on the Block is a one-of-a-kind monthly festival featuring 100+ Black-owned businesses. It is not just a market, but a curated, immersive experience featuring great food, music, activations, special guests, and unique networking opportunities to make for an unforgettable time,” Black on the Block website read.

Watch an interview with Black on the Block founders Lanie and Char Edwards below with Jennifer Hudson

The festival will take place on Oct. 15 in Frisco at the Sports Academy at The Star. Tickets are now on sale, which can be purchased through the Black on the Block app. Kids 12 & under get in free.