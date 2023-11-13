The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Black Friday shopping has already started! Here are some restaurants in Dallas offering gift card specials, free espresso, and more.

Bar Louie

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Nov. 24 to 27, Bar Louie is offering guests a deal they can’t resist. Purchase a $25 gift card and earn a $10 BounceBack card for later use, or purchase a $50 gift card and earn a $30 BounceBack card. Offer valid in-store and online. Must purchase gift cards by Nov. 27 to receive the offer. Bonus comp cards valid from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, 2024.

The Rustic

The Rustic is offering $15 BounceBack for every $50 spent on gift cards (purchased in store only), available Nov.1 to Dec. 24. Bounceback is redeemable Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2024.

PJ’s Coffee

Add a shot of Espresso to your beverage of choice for free. This campaign will run exclusively on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Credit: PJ’s Coffee

Bowl & Barrel

Bowl & Barrel is offering $15 BounceBack for every $50 spent on gift cards (purchased in store only), available Nov.1 to Dec. 24. Bounceback is redeemable Jan.1 to Feb. 29, 2024.

Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex

Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex is offering $15 BounceBack for every $50 spent on gift cards (purchased in store only), available Nov.1 to Dec. 24. Bounceback is redeemable Jan.1 to Feb. 29, 2024.

Toasted Yolk

Celebrate National French Toast Day on Nov. 28 at Toasted Yolk and indulge in the classic French Toast, featuring three pieces of sourdough French toast lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with traditional syrup. Or opt for a flavorful twist on the classic French toast with the Granola Apple French Toast made with a generous stack of French toast, glazed with a cinnamon-apple compote, and topped with fresh granola for that extra crunch.

Credit: Toasted Yolk

Taziki’s

You can receive a $10 Taziki’s voucher for every $50 spent in gift cards (in-store gift card purchases only). This offer is available from Oct. 30, 2023 to Jan. 28, 2024.

Taziki’s is also now offering their Baklava Cheesecake as a permanent menu item, starting at $4.99 per slice.

Pokeworks

Purchase a $25 gift card at Pokeworks and get a $5 bonus, in-store or online. This promotion is available from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 and Dec. 11 to 24.

Golden Corral

Guests can receive a $10 bonus card with every $50 or more gift card purchase from Oct. 30 to Jan. 7. The bonus card is redeemable from Jan. 8 toFeb. 13.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is offering $5 bonus cards for a $25 gift card purchase, $10 bonus cards for a $50 gift card purchase, and $20 bonus cards for a $100 gift card purchase.