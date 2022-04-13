DALLAS (KDAF) — As consumers continue to be slammed with high gas prices, food delivery drivers are beginning to feel the effects on their paychecks.

That’s why Bite Squad has announced a couple of new initiatives to help its local delivery drivers out, including one program called GasCard.

Located in the app, once purchased, the gas card will give drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations.

“Drivers are an important part of our business and the record-high gas prices are directly impacting them,” Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “We have implemented this GasCard program as a way to help combat this issue.”

Bite Squad is also adjusting its pay to accommodate for the rising costs of gas. Officials also say customers are doing their part to help drivers out.

“We have heard from some drivers that they’ve seen an uptick in tips. Our loyal customers know fuel costs are affecting their pay, and many are responding. We serve great communities that really appreciate the drivers, and reciprocate appropriately,” Chris Barnes, director of driver experience, said in a news release.

Bite Squad operates in about 1,000 cities in the U.S.

