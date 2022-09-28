DALLAS (KDAF) — Enjoy some great food and drink all for a good cause Mammogram Poster Girls’ 10th annual Shop Eat Drink PINK! festival.

On Oct. 6th, head on down to the 400 block of W. 8th St. in Dallas’ beautiful Bishop Arts District. The festivities take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and include the following activities:

Shopping

Cruise around the various retail partners of the festival, including Oasis Plant Shop, Vessels, All Good Things, Mosaic Makers and DLM Supply.

If you can’t make it to the festival, no worries. Officials say each partner will offer special merchandise throughout the month of October with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Mammogram Poster Girls.

Eating

Local restaurants will be offering food at the festival with portions of each sale going to Mammogram Poster Girls.

Drinking

The official wine sponsor of the festival this year is Stressed vines. There will also be beer provided by Oak Cliff Brewing Co. and cocktails sponsored by Topo Chico and Tequila 512.

General admission tickets cost $35. For more information and to get your tickets, click here.