DALLAS (KDAF) — AT&T Stadium in Arlington plays host to America’s favorite football team throughout Sundays during the NFL season, but now it’s also going to be hosting some legends in the music industry in 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys will not be playing games in the stadium in April, but Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be blasting some classics on April 8. This will be the first time ever the two have performed together in Texas.

Tickets will be up for sale to the general public on November 11 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com or SeatGeek.com.

“The Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert is another headline event at AT&T Stadium in 2023. From March to May, the venue will also host concerts by Luke Combs, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran,” the Dallas Cowboys said.