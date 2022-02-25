DALLAS (KDAF) — Ice Cube’s BIG3 is hosting tryouts across the country in its 2022 combine and the first stop will be in North Texas.

In a press release, BIG3 writes, “If you think you got what it takes, come tryout in one of five cities – Dallas, D.C., Phoenix, New York (Brewster) and Chicago. Do your thing in the BIG3 Combine and you could get drafted to play in our league this summer.”

There are a couple of requirements to be mindful of, participants must be at least 22 years old and the tryout will cost $500. Players will receive a jersey, shorts and other league gear for the tryout. Participants will be evaluated by BIG3 staff along with former NBA players and coaches.

Another thing to keep in mind, the BIG3 says, “A minimum of two players from each tryout will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the BIG3 combine in Las Vegas on May 14.

Key dates and locations for BIG3 tryouts below

Dallas: 3/4 at Drive Nation Sports, 11 a.m. CDT Deadline to register is March 3

Washington D.C.: 3/12 at Athletic Republic 11 a.m. EDT

Phoenix: 3/19 at Victorium 11 a.m. PDT

New York: 3/25 at Al Morales Basketball Club 11 a.m. EDT

Chicago: 4/9 at Hope Student Athletic Center 11 a.m. CDT

For more information and registration click here.