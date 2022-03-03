DALLAS (KDAF) — The tenth-annual Big Texas Beer Fest is returning to Fair Park’s Auto Building on March 26, estimated to attract more than 5,000 attendees.

Officials say this festival is one of the largest beer events in the Southwest region and will feature more than 450 beers, ciders, seltzers, hard kombuchas and more from more than 100 breweries.

One of the festival organizers, Chad Montgomery, said in a news release, “After our tenth year, Big Texas Beer Fest has become a tradition among friends and brewers alike. We love making our festival’s mantra of ‘Connecting people through beer’ a reality.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

Chad’s wife and event co-founder Nellie also said in a news release, “Keeping up with the breweries throughout the year comes naturally when you’re friends with them. We plan all year for this huge party where we can show the attendees what our friends have been working on day in and day out.” The couple hopes that the spirit of camaraderie and friendship carries through all the way down to the attendee experience at Big Texas Beer Fest.

Tickets range from $42 to $75. You can get your tickets at bigtexasbeerfest.com.