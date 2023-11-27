The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Queen Bee served a little bit more than just Thanksgiving dinner after releasing a sneak peek of her upcoming film.

Singer Beyoncé over the weekend left fans in a frenzy after the drop of another trailer for the Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point,” Beyoncé says in the trailer. The surprise trailer was released during the break on the singer’s Instagram.

When it comes to the film itself it, “… accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyonce’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans,” as mentioned on the film’s website.

Tickets are already on sale for dates Nov. 30 through Dec. 24. Find showtimes and more about the film, here.

Credit: Beyonce Film