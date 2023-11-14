The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the holiday season gains momentum, many will be traveling to see their family for the holidays. Dallas is no exception, with many Dallasites booking their holiday travels as we speak.

A new study by aGamble.com has ranked Dallas’ Love Field Airport in the top ten for worst holiday travel. The study analyzed flight departure data during the holiday season from the 50 busiest airports in the nation and found that 40 percent of flights were delayed or canceled last holiday season at Dallas Love Field.

Getty Images

Last Thanksgiving, 473 flights were canceled or delayed at Dallas Love Field. A total of 2,065 flights were canceled during the post-Thanksgiving holiday season. Only 72 percent of departing flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International were on time, according to the Bureau of Transportation.

Travelers might be better off departing from Dallas/Fort Worth International, according to aGamble, which ranks the airport 10th for the most on-time holiday departures.

Start booking and keeping those flight options ready!