DALLAS (KDAF) — Food & Wine, a lifestyle magazine, has released its Thanksgiving picks for the best wine. With Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, you may want to take these wines into suggestion for your next family gathering.

Red wine

2021 Rebellious Pinot Noir ($20)

Rebellious Pinot is said to pair well with game meats (venison or wild boar) and smokey cheese like Gouda or blue cheese.

2021 Luis Seabra Xisto Ilimitado ($28)

Ole & Obrigado, producers of this wine, recommend pairing it with roast poultry, white fish and seafood. If you are heavy on the seasonings this is a wine for you as it pairs well with spicier foods.

2015 Paraschos Merlot ($28)

Get your caramelized veggies, squash and roasted red peppers! This wine pairs great with roasts and grilled veggies.

2021 Lang & Reed California Cabernet Franc ($29)

This is a perfect wine for Turkey Day as it pairs well with hearty and savory foods. All common food themes of the holidays.

2021 Dial Tone Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir ($30)

Pinot is perfect with beef and poultry. Are you the type to love Brie? Use it as your holiday cheese!

2021 Calera Central Coast Pinot Noir ($32)

This wine is, “On the palate, soft, supple tannins frame alluring layers of wild strawberry and Bing cherry, with hints of cracked black pepper and spice emerging on a long, satisfying finish,” according to Calera Wine. Meaning that it pairs perfectly with fruit, meat and seafood.

2021 Thacher Cinsault ($45)

This wine is recommended to be served chilled due to its Cranberry notes and does very well with hearty and savory foods.

The whites

2021 Soalheiro Alvarinho ($22)

A very popular wine for Thanksgiving with many places already sold out. “This wine has the elegance to make an excellent aperitif or to complement lighter-flavored dishes. It pairs well with seafood, grilled fish, white meats, matured cheeses, smoked meats, or Asian and Mediterranean dishes,” according to Empire Wine.

2020 Edouard Delaunay Septembre Bourgogne Chardonnay ($25)

This will be the wine to eat with your chicken and Turkey! With its notes of citrus, lemon and orange blossoms.

2022 J. Hofstätter Pinot Bianco ($23)

A wine fit for the seafood family who boils for Thanksgiving!

2021 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo ($26)

Tufo pairs well with fish, mozerella dba white meats.

2022 Sokol Blosser Willamette Valley Pinot Gris ($28)

Pair this wine with fruit salad, chicken and lighter foods on the Thanksgiving table.

2022 St. Supéry Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($28)

For all my seafood lovers this is another wine that is right up your alley.

2022 Dutton-Goldfield Shop Block Pinot Blanc ($33)

Perfect for holiday dishes with a gorgeous fruit orchard aroma.