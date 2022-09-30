DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the State Fair of Texas you may think of the rides, the games, football, and other popular things associated with the biggest fair in town, but you wouldn’t dare forget about the incredible food and drink offerings.

Just be sure to wear comfy pants because you’re going to get full, there’s no real point in convincing yourself otherwise. That’s why we wanted to give you a look at the best things to eat around the fair, to make sure you have your 2022 must-eat list when you head there with friends and family.

You can choose from the award-winning foods from the Big Tex Choice Awards, new food, grab a cheap bite on Thrifty Thursdays, check out the celebrity chef kitchen, or even get your drink on at the State Fair Wine Garden.

First, let’s show you the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards:

When it comes to something savory, the best thing to eat is the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes & Josey Mayes, “Chopped-up fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. Then the ingredients are wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried to a golden crisp, topped with creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey.”

Wanting something sweet? You’re going to want to dine on the Peanut Butter Paradise by Chris Easter & Nicole Sternes, “Peanut Butter Paradise starts with deep-frying a honey bun. Then, caramel is injected into the honey bun and then topped with creamy peanut butter. The treat is then layered with some fan-favorite peanut butter treats, Reese’s Pieces, Crushed Butterfinger crumbles, topped off with peanut butter cups, drizzled caramel, and a cloud of powdered sugar.”

However, if you’re looking for something truly creative, then get your sweet tooth locked and loaded yet again for this masterpiece by the Garza Family, the Cha-Cha Chata, “Inspired by the cha-cha dance, the recipe starts with a triple-step of two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with the Garza family’s top-secret (but famously delicious) horchata recipe. The creamy drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon goodness and topped with a Texas-sized dollop of whipped topping. To bring even more flavor to your tastebuds, the Cha-Cha Chata is dusted with crushed candy, a sprinkle of cinnamon galletas de gragega, and deep-fried arroz con leche bites.”

Now for a look at the new food offerings, the State Fair of Texas has to offer:

Now let’s dive into the where you can get your food fix:

