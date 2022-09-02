DALLAS (KDAF) — No matter who you are, or what you’re doing it’s always a fun time to try something new, and a staple in fashion for hundreds of years is the simple act of getting your ears pierced!

What better time to do it than on a holiday weekend as Friday, September 2 is Pierce Your Ears Day! You can get your ears pierced over Labor Day Weekend, show up to work on Tuesday morning, and wow your coworkers with your new look.

NationalToday explains, “This holiday spreads awareness about ear piercing, including the ritual and historical aspects of this body modification. It is one of the things practiced by people worldwide for various reasons. Some do it as a fashion statement; others do it to honor their ancestors. Many do it on a whim because it sounded like a clever idea at the time.”

We want to make sure you know where to go in order to not only get this done the right way but have it look good at the same time! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to get your ears pierced:

Gold Dust Tattoos & Fine Art – Lower Greenville

Shaman Modifications Body Piercing Studio – East Dallas

Wildlike

LilyGrace Piercings

Artistic Encounter – Deep Ellum

Koneko Studio – East Dallas

La Lobe

The Pin Cushion

Hold Fast Tattoos – Lower Greenville

Cedar Springs Tattoo & Piercing – Oak Lawn