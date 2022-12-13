DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves to just hang out, and watch some TV accompanied with their favorite ice cream flavor in hand, eating as much as they want.

This rings even truer on Tuesday, December 13 as it is National Ice Cream day! “Your favorite ice cream shop may even be closed for the season! But it’s still a perfectly good reason to get a pint or three (who’s counting) of the good stuff to share with your friends and family,” National Today said.

There’s also another National Ice Cream Day in July, but why not celebrate twice?

So, where can you find the best ice cream around Dallas? We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best spots for this delicious dessert around town:

Botolino Gelato Artigianale

Steel City Pops

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Gorji Restaurant

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Paciugo Italian Gelato

Pokey O’s

Braum’s

Chills 360

Creamistry

Enjoy, and don’t get brain freeze!