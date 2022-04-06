DALLAS (KDAF) — As the weather turns warm so do our hearts and couples around North Texas might need some ideas to swoon your significant other with romance.

Romance is important and romantic things to do aren’t always so obvious. So, we took to TripAdvisor to look at the best romantic things to do in Dallas for couples.

Let’s dive in:

Check out the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

Visit and enjoy the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Visit and take in the beauty of Downtown Dallas at Reunion Tower

Visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum or the Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Take in some art at the Dallas Museum of Art or the Dallas Cattle Drive Sculptures

Relax and have a picnic at Klyde Warren Park

Enjoy the fishies over at the Dallas World Aquarium

Grab some dessert and shop around the Bishop Arts District

Maybe head over to White Rock Lake Park and enjoy some nature

Visit Deep Ellum and enjoy some bars and eats

Check out the animals at Dallas Zoo

Go take some cool photos at Rainbow Vomit

Go to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

