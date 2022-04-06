DALLAS (KDAF) — As the weather turns warm so do our hearts and couples around North Texas might need some ideas to swoon your significant other with romance.
Romance is important and romantic things to do aren’t always so obvious. So, we took to TripAdvisor to look at the best romantic things to do in Dallas for couples.
Let’s dive in:
- Check out the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
- Visit and enjoy the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
- Visit and take in the beauty of Downtown Dallas at Reunion Tower
- Visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum or the Perot Museum of Nature and Science
- Take in some art at the Dallas Museum of Art or the Dallas Cattle Drive Sculptures
- Relax and have a picnic at Klyde Warren Park
- Enjoy the fishies over at the Dallas World Aquarium
- Grab some dessert and shop around the Bishop Arts District
- Maybe head over to White Rock Lake Park and enjoy some nature
- Visit Deep Ellum and enjoy some bars and eats
- Check out the animals at Dallas Zoo
- Go take some cool photos at Rainbow Vomit
- Go to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
