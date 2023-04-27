DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has plenty of athletes and chefs who now call Dallas their home.

There are parts of Dallas that are known for its celebrity sightings. Who knows? Maybe this will be your chance to get discovered. How iconic!

We compiled a list of celebrity sightings at these popular Dallas places.

We hope you enjoy the chance to party amongst the stars at these places known for celebrity sightings:

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

This almost secluded mansion has attracted some famous suitors to its home. Celebrities like: George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Hilary Swank, and even Rapper Jay-Z. Can you imagine seeing George Clooney at the Mansion Bar?

Al Biernat’s

From Mark Wahlberg, Angie Harmon, to even Charles Barkley and Zach Galifianakis have found themselves at Al Biernat’s famous Dallas steakhouses. Its walls tell the stories of the different celebs that have graced this elite establishment.

Rosewood Crescent Hotel

The Crescent has had its fair share of celebs in the Dallas moonlight. Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, and Sophia Vergara to name a few. A famous Kardashian isn’t a stranger to the area either. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom ring a bell?

Forty Five Ten

Designer Brian Bolke, is known for his rich and luxe style and many celebs love a luxury boutique. Icon Janet Jackson, the Olsens (Yes, those Olsens!), and even former First Lady Laura Bush have been spotted here.

Keep your eyes peeled at these popular hotspots, you never know who you may bump into. But always remember to respect their privacy and space!