DALLAS (KDAF) — Ah, wine. There is nothing more relaxing than a good glass of wine and some Netflix.

National Strawberry Rhubarb Wine Day is Saturday, July 16, and to celebrate the occasion, you deserve a glass yourself.

“This wine is made from a combination of delectable strawberries and tart rhubarb. The strawberry rhubarb plant is often used to make pies. The varieties of this plant are noted by the types of fruit they produce,” as NationalToday states on their website.

So, to help you with your wine day, here are the best places to get wine in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex according to GAYOT:

The Alcove

Cork

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

Stoney’s Wine Lounge

Times Ten Cellars

Veritas Wine Room

WhiteHall Exchange

Winewood

For more suggestions visit GAYOT.