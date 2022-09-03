DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, there really is something for everyone in Dallas and to prove our point we’re celebrating National Welsh Rarebit Day.

What is National Welsh Rarebit Day? Here’s what NationalToday.com has to say about this interesting national holiday.

“The humble Welsh dish ‘rarebit’ is celebrated on National Welsh Rarebit Day on September 3. It is uncertain why this date was chosen, but what we are sure of is that this centuries-old dish doesn’t contain any rabbit. The term ‘rarebit’ is taken from the Welsh language, but it is just thickly-sliced bread with loads of decadent cheese sauce on top. Just thinking about the melted cheese sounds mouthwateringly good!”

So in the spirit of the holiday, we are looking at places that serve this Welsh treat, according to Yelp:

From Across the Pong

Dubliner

Blackfriar Pub