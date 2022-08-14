DALLAS (KDAF) — No summer pool day is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit. There is no better-tasting snack after a day of running around as a kid. No matter which fruit was your favorite, whether that be strawberries, bananas or even melons, you can’t go wrong with fruit.

In celebration of fruits, specifically melons, Sunday, Aug. 14, is National Melon Day. All melons are created equal on this day, whether they be cantaloupes, galias or any other muskmelons, everyone is getting some love.

If you are in the mood to have some fresh fruit, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best places for fresh fruit in North Texas, according to Foursquare.

Dallas Farmers Market

Uncle Julio’s

Whole Foods Market

Central Market

