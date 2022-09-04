DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to enhance your cookies, think about adding macadamia nuts to them. The added texture and flavor from the nuts really add something to cookies.

Speaking of macadamia nuts, Sunday, Sept. 4 is National Macadamia Nut Day and did you know this delicious food is native to Australia? First, they give us macadamia nuts and now they give us Chris Hemsworth, what else will they give the world next?

In honor of National Macadamia Nut Day, we are looking at the best places to buy nuts in Dallas, according to Yelp.

Texas Pecan Company

Al Nimer Roastery

Dallas Farmers Market

Pistachio

Chocolate Secrets