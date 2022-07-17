Top view with various types of ice cream. Containers with different kinds of ice cream and sorbet, above view.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Today we are celebrating an American classic and what some consider to be the best dessert of all time: ice cream.

No matter how you like it, whether it be vanilla, chocolate or even mint-chip, there is no wrong answer when it comes to ice cream.

Sunday, July 17, is known as National Ice Cream Day thanks to former president Ronald Reagan. He declared that the nation celebrates this delicious treat every third Sunday in July.

So if you’re wanting to celebrate the day, here are some suggestions on where to get the best ice cream in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor:

Steel City Pops

Botolino Gelato Artigianale

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Frost A Gelato Shoppe

Gorji Restaurant

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Pokey O’s

Chills 360

Creamistry

For more suggestions, visit Tripadvisor.