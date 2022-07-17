DALLAS (KDAF) — Today we are celebrating an American classic and what some consider to be the best dessert of all time: ice cream.
No matter how you like it, whether it be vanilla, chocolate or even mint-chip, there is no wrong answer when it comes to ice cream.
Sunday, July 17, is known as National Ice Cream Day thanks to former president Ronald Reagan. He declared that the nation celebrates this delicious treat every third Sunday in July.
So if you’re wanting to celebrate the day, here are some suggestions on where to get the best ice cream in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor:
- Steel City Pops
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale
- Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
- Frost A Gelato Shoppe
- Gorji Restaurant
- Chocolate Secrets and Wine
- Pokey O’s
- Chills 360
- Creamistry
For more suggestions, visit Tripadvisor.