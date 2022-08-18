DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s create a scene in your mind. Shall we? You’re sitting at your favorite hole-in-the-wall Mexican food place. You are anxiously waiting for your order, just as you hear the sizzling of a fajita plate.

You look over and a server is taking the fajita plate away. You didn’t order the fajita plate. You don’t remember what you ordered. All you can think about is how you should have ordered the fajita plate.

We’ve all been there. The fajita plate is a tried and true option whenever eating out at any Mexican food restaurant.

In honor of fajitas, Thursday, Aug. 18, is National Fajita Day. You deserve to celebrate this day with a plate of your very own. Too many options to choose from? We got you covered.

Yelp has done the hard work and has released a list of the best places in Dallas to get fajitas. Here is their list:

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex

Emilio’s Mexican Kitchen

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

E Bar Tex-Mex

Mami Coco

Las Palmas

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

Molcajetes

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant

Fajita Pete’s

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.