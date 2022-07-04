DALLAS (KDAF) — July 4 is Independence Day but it’s also National Caesar Salad Day as well and if you plan on celebrating there are some great spots in Dallas to get this delicious meal.
Whether served as an appetizer, a full meal, with chicken, or without chicken, Caesar Salad is an iconic food in the U.S. Here are some of the best places to get Caesar Salad according to Foursquare:
- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café Mockingbird
- Cane Rosso
- Italia Express
- Panera bread
- Brook Hollow Golf Club
- Urban Eatz
- Lekka
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
- Bugatti Ristorante
- The Ranch at Las Colinas
For more, visit Foursquare.