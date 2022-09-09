DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here, and you deserve to celebrate the end of the workweek with a glass of delicious and affordable wine.

Today is the perfect day to relive your college days and pick up a boxed wine as Friday, Sept. 9, is National Boxed Wine Day.

“As one of the most interesting ways of packaging and selling wine, wine boxes, also known as wine casks or bag in box, are very popular yet quite recent. Although it is mostly related to cheap wines, because of its cost-effective preparation, box wine is still very popular among wine lovers and connoisseurs,” NationalToday.com says.

In celebration of the holiday, here are just a few of the best places in Dallas to get boxed wine, according to Yelp:

Goody Goody Liquor

La Cave Warehouse

Total Wine

World Market