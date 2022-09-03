DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion).

Who doesn’t love bacon? It’s delicious and easy to make, and it goes well with everything: burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, you name it.

That’s why Saturday, Sept. 3, is International Bacon Day. If you are looking to celebrate the day with a healthy serving of bacon yourself, here are the best places to get bacon in Dallas according to Yelp:

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Ellen’s – West End

The Original Pancake House – North Dallas

AllGood Cafe – Deep Ellum

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery – Oak Lawn

Smithy – Lower Greenville

Montes Burritos – North Dallas

Yardbird Table & Bar – Uptown

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Maple Bacon Restaurant