DALLAS (KDAF) — June 5 is National Veggie Burger Day and the veggie burger has made quite an improvement over the years.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Nowadays you could eat a vegetable-based burger without even knowing you weren’t eating meat. In celebration of how far we have come in terms of creating tasty veggie burgers, here is a list of the best places to get a veggie burger in Dallas, according to Yelp:

  • Hopdoddy Burger Bar
  • Vegan Food House
  • Son of a Butcher
  • Rodeo Goat
  • Grub Burger Bar
  • Twisted Root Burger
  • Dugg Burger
  • Maple and Motor
  • Uncle Uber’s
  • PinPoint Burger Bar