DALLAS (KDAF) — June 5 is National Veggie Burger Day and the veggie burger has made quite an improvement over the years.
Nowadays you could eat a vegetable-based burger without even knowing you weren’t eating meat. In celebration of how far we have come in terms of creating tasty veggie burgers, here is a list of the best places to get a veggie burger in Dallas, according to Yelp:
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar
- Vegan Food House
- Son of a Butcher
- Rodeo Goat
- Grub Burger Bar
- Twisted Root Burger
- Dugg Burger
- Maple and Motor
- Uncle Uber’s
- PinPoint Burger Bar