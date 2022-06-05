DALLAS (KDAF) — June 5 is National Veggie Burger Day and the veggie burger has made quite an improvement over the years.

Nowadays you could eat a vegetable-based burger without even knowing you weren’t eating meat. In celebration of how far we have come in terms of creating tasty veggie burgers, here is a list of the best places to get a veggie burger in Dallas, according to Yelp:

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Vegan Food House

Son of a Butcher

Rodeo Goat

Grub Burger Bar

Twisted Root Burger

Dugg Burger

Maple and Motor

Uncle Uber’s

PinPoint Burger Bar