DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?

On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?

“Samosas are a fried pyramid-shaped dish filled with onions, potatoes, cheese, peas, and several other filling options. They are extremely popular in India, Egypt, South Africa, and the Middle East. Generally eaten as appetizers, for Samosa fans, it is a three-course meal, and World Samosa Day is a day of festivities,” as NationalToday.com explains.

So, without further ado, here are the best places in Dallas to get a samosa, according to Yelp:

O’Desi Aroma

Bikaner Sweets

Bombay Sweets

Hyderabadi Biryani and BBQ

Roti Grill

Spices of India Kitchen

Samosa Hut & Grill

Royal Sweets & Fast Food

Shivas Bar & Grill

Curry Up Now