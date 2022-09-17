DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Monte Cristo Day and you deserve to treat yourself and celebrate.

First, what is a Monte Cristo sandwich?

“A Monte Cristo sandwich is an egg-dipped ham and cheese sandwich that is deep-fried. It is a variation of the French croque-monsieur sandwich that was first served in a cafe in Paris in the 1910s,” as NationalToday.com says.

If that is enough to make your mouth water, the next question is, ‘Where do I get one?’ Have no fear, we are here and we have Yelp’s list of the best places in Dallas to get a Monte Cristo sandwich. Here is Yelp’s list.

Dream Cafe

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Craft Irishman

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

The Holy Grail Pub

Playwright Irish Pub

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

The Original Pancake House

Ida Claire