FORT WORTH (KDAF) — June 5 is National Veggie Burger Day and if you’re an avid vegetarian, vegan or you just want to try a vegetarian option, today’s the day to go get a veggie burger.

If we have convinced you to ‘treat yo self’ to a veggie burger, then here is a list of some of the best places to get one in Fort Worth, courtesy Foursquare:

Dutch’s Hamburgers

Pacific Table

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Old Neighborhood Grill

Rodeo Goat

Fly Saucer Draught Emporium

Tommy’s Hamburger Grill

Blue Cherry

Swiss Pastry Shop

Cat City Grill