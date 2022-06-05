FORT WORTH (KDAF) — June 5 is National Veggie Burger Day and if you’re an avid vegetarian, vegan or you just want to try a vegetarian option, today’s the day to go get a veggie burger.

If we have convinced you to ‘treat yo self’ to a veggie burger, then here is a list of some of the best places to get one in Fort Worth, courtesy Foursquare:

  • Dutch’s Hamburgers
  • Pacific Table
  • MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
  • Old Neighborhood Grill
  • Rodeo Goat
  • Fly Saucer Draught Emporium
  • Tommy’s Hamburger Grill
  • Blue Cherry
  • Swiss Pastry Shop
  • Cat City Grill