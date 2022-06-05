FORT WORTH (KDAF) — June 5 is National Veggie Burger Day and if you’re an avid vegetarian, vegan or you just want to try a vegetarian option, today’s the day to go get a veggie burger.
If we have convinced you to ‘treat yo self’ to a veggie burger, then here is a list of some of the best places to get one in Fort Worth, courtesy Foursquare:
- Dutch’s Hamburgers
- Pacific Table
- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
- Old Neighborhood Grill
- Rodeo Goat
- Fly Saucer Draught Emporium
- Tommy’s Hamburger Grill
- Blue Cherry
- Swiss Pastry Shop
- Cat City Grill