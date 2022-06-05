DALLAS (KDAF) — We don’t care what you call them. Sausage rolls, pigs in a blanket, or whatever you call them, they’re delicious and that should be celebrated.

June 5 is National Sausage Roll Day and we think that is an appropriate time to celebrate. So here is a list of the best places in Fort Worth to get a sausage roll, according to Yelp:

  • A & H Donuts
  • Central Donuts and Bakery
  • Best Donut
  • Hurts Donuts
  • Kenner’s Kolache Bakery
  • Paul’s Donuts Subs & Gyros
  • Momma’s Donuts
  • The British Emporium
  • Busy B’s Bakery