DALLAS (KDAF) — We don’t care what you call them. Sausage rolls, pigs in a blanket, or whatever you call them, they’re delicious and that should be celebrated.
June 5 is National Sausage Roll Day and we think that is an appropriate time to celebrate. So here is a list of the best places in Fort Worth to get a sausage roll, according to Yelp:
- A & H Donuts
- Central Donuts and Bakery
- Best Donut
- Hurts Donuts
- Kenner’s Kolache Bakery
- Paul’s Donuts Subs & Gyros
- Momma’s Donuts
- The British Emporium
- Busy B’s Bakery