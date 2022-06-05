DALLAS (KDAF) — Buttery, flaky and full of flavor: sausage rolls have become a staple food in America, popularly paired with donuts; but did you know that this is not an American invention?

Wrapping meat bread is obviously not new but what we think about when we hear sausage roll is a French invention from the 19th century. This food dish made its way to Britain and in consequence, made its way to America.

But we’re not here to discuss history, we’re here to eat and what better day than on National Sausage Roll Day, June 5. So here are some of the best places in Dallas to get a sausage roll according to Yelp:

Proper Baking Company

The British Emporium

Sunrise Donuts

The Kolache Bake Shop

Jarams Donuts

Shin’s Donuts

Kolache Heaven

Hypnotic Donuts

Yummy Donuts

Gaston Donuts