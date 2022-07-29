DALLAS (KDAF) — Lasagna: a classic Italian dish. Everyone has their own way of making lasagna, whether it be to call up your Grandma Stouffer or making each ingredient by hand.

In celebration of this delicious dish, Friday, July 29, is National Lasagna Day.

“You don’t have to be Italian or a fat, orange cartoon cat to celebrate National Lasagna Day on July 29. Tomato sauce, cheeses, meat and vegetables — all separated by wide flat noodles — what’s not to love?” as stated by NationalToday.com.

Is this post making you hungry? Good. To ease your hunger, Tripadvisor has released a list of the best places to get lasagna in Dallas. Here is their list:

Jimmy’s Food Store

Cane Rosso

Avanti Restaurant

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Bugatti Ristorante

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Two Guys from Italy

Maguire’s North Dallas

Ravenna Italian Grille & Bar

Ruggeri’s Dallas

Terilli’s

For more suggestions, view their full list by clicking here.