DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s got the beef? Well, on National Prime Rib Day (April 27) you might want to consider getting your hands on some to celebrate one of the best cuts out there.

Whether you wait for the holidays to bust out the oven and bake up some delicious prime rib or don’t need an occasion to devour it, most meat-eaters are delighted when prime rib is on the menu.

If you’re not privy to the option of cooking at home, don’t fret, we checked out Yelp’s list of the very best places around Dallas for you to get yourself a hefty plate of prime rib.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, located on Dallas Parkway

Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House, located on Belt Line Road

Hillstone Restaurant, located on Preston Road

Al Biernat’s, located on Oak Lawn Avenue

The Ranch, located on John Carpenter Freeway

Lockhart Smokehouse, located in Bishop Arts District

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, located in Plano

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, located on Lombardy Lane

YO Ranch Steakhouse, located in West End