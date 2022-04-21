DALLAS (KDAF) — Any seafood fans in the area? Well, since we’re in the south, we know how to do a good seafood boil here in Texas.
If you’re new to North Texas, welcome. And if you’re looking for a good place for some seafood, we have the answers for you.
Here is a list of some of the best seafood places in the area according to the subreddit R/Dallas:
- The Boiling Crab
- Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse
- Shell Shack
- Tasty Tails
- Bear Bay Seafood Kitchen
- The Crab Station
- Big Shucks
- Fish N’ Tails