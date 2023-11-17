The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is literally next week with many people still getting things ready for the holidays. If you still haven’t put that order in for Thanksgiving dessert, we may be able to help.

We checked out Yelp’s list of best pies in DFW, and called those places so you would have to! It’s not too late to put your orders in at these stores. These are just to name a few.

Village Baking

This casual bakery is taking holiday orders! You can get the QR code that is in the front of the store to order online or you can click this link. Pickups will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Monday, Nov. 20 Through Wednesday, Nov. 22).

Emporium Pies

This American pie company is offering pre-orders online with the last day being Nov. 19. However, it is highly recommended that you put your orders in by Nov. 14.

Breadwinners Cafe & Bakery

You can make last-minute orders for pies at the storefront. The last time to put in orders is Monday, Nov. 20.

Whether you want a traditional pumpkin pie, a luscious chocolate cream pie, or an apple crumble, these bakeries have you covered. Hurry and place your purchases so you can have a great Thanksgiving dessert!