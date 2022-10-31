Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +22.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#30. Phillips 66 (PSX)

– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$3.76)

– Market cap: $50.1 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Stacker

#29. HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$2.23)

– Market cap: $13.3 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Stacker

#28. Westlake Corp. (WLK)

– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$4.05)

– Market cap: $12.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Commodity Chemicals

Stacker

#27. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)

– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$2.65)

– Market cap: $9.7 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

Stacker

#26. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$4.84)

– Market cap: $461.4 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

Stacker

#25. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

– Last week price change: +5.0% (+$1.28)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: Fort Worth

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#24. APA Corp. (APA)

– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$2.25)

– Market cap: $14.8 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#23. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$5.37)

– Market cap: $15.0 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Gas Utilities

Stacker

#22. Vistra Corp. (VST)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$1.23)

– Market cap: $9.6 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra

Stacker

#21. Lennox International (LII)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$12.86)

– Market cap: $8.4 billion

– Headquarters: Richardson

– Sector: Building Products

Stacker

#20. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)

– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$0.36)

– Market cap: $7.3 billion

– Headquarters: Spring

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#19. Quanta Services (PWR)

– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$7.77)

– Market cap: $20.2 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Construction & Engineering

Stacker

#18. Halliburton Co. (HAL)

– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$2.07)

– Market cap: $32.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Stacker

#17. Copart (CPRT)

– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$6.73)

– Market cap: $27.7 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Diversified Support Services

Stacker

#16. Dell Technologies (DELL)

– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$2.31)

– Market cap: $10.1 billion

– Headquarters: Round Rock

– Sector: Technology Hardware, Storage & Periphera

Stacker

#15. McKesson Corp. (MCK)

– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$24.08)

– Market cap: $56.7 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Health Care Distributors

Stacker

#14. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$1.80)

– Market cap: $18.1 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Multi-Utilities

Stacker

#13. Crown Castle (CCI)

– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$8.91)

– Market cap: $57.4 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Specialized REITs

Stacker

#12. Sysco Corp. (SYY)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$5.93)

– Market cap: $43.6 billion

– Headquarters: Houston

– Sector: Food Distributors

Stacker

#11. AT&T (T)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$1.38)

– Market cap: $131.8 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

Stacker

#10. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)

– Last week price change: +8.5% (+$181.16)

– Market cap: $17.9 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#9. Comerica (CMA)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$5.73)

– Market cap: $9.3 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#8. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

– Last week price change: +9.1% (+$10.32)

– Market cap: $41.9 billion

– Headquarters: Irving

– Sector: Household Products

Stacker

#7. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

– Last week price change: +9.2% (+$13.13)

– Market cap: $10.0 billion

– Headquarters: San Antonio

– Sector: Regional Banks

Stacker

#6. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.13)

– Market cap: $21.5 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Airlines

Stacker

#5. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$5.62)

– Market cap: $9.7 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Building Products

Stacker

#4. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

– Last week price change: +10.2% (+$11.74)

– Market cap: $5.5 billion

– Headquarters: Dallas

– Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#3. GameStop Corp. Class A (GME)

– Last week price change: +11.3% (+$2.87)

– Market cap: $8.6 billion

– Headquarters: Grapevine

– Sector: Computer & Electronics Retail

Stacker

#2. DR Horton (DHI)

– Last week price change: +11.8% (+$8.23)

– Market cap: $27.1 billion

– Headquarters: Arlington

– Sector: Homebuilding

Stacker

#1. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)

– Last week price change: +22.1% (+$5.13)

– Market cap: $5.7 billion

– Headquarters: The Woodlands

– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services