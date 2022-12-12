Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Copart (CPRT)
– Last week price change: -5.0% (-$3.36)
– Market cap: $15.2 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Diversified Support Services
#29. KBR (KBR)
– Last week price change: -4.7% (-$2.51)
– Market cap: $7.0 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Research & Consulting Services
#28. agilon health (AGL)
– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$0.82)
– Market cap: $7.1 billion
– Headquarters: Austin
– Sector: Health Care Services
#27. First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)
– Last week price change: -4.4% (-$1.64)
– Market cap: $5.1 billion
– Headquarters: Abilene
– Sector: Regional Banks
#26. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
– Last week price change: -4.4% (-$1.74)
– Market cap: $22.6 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Airlines
#25. McKesson Corp. (MCK)
– Last week price change: -4.0% (-$15.44)
– Market cap: $52.7 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Health Care Distributors
#24. Globe Life (GL)
– Last week price change: -3.8% (-$4.62)
– Market cap: $11.3 billion
– Headquarters: Mckinney
– Sector: Life & Health Insurance
#23. Sysco Corp. (SYY)
– Last week price change: -3.6% (-$3.10)
– Market cap: $41.7 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Food Distributors
#22. Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)
– Last week price change: -3.3% (-$1.62)
– Market cap: $5.6 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Steel
#21. Camden Property Trust (CPT)
– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$3.88)
– Market cap: $12.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Residential REITs
#20. Quanta Services (PWR)
– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$4.93)
– Market cap: $21.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Construction & Engineering
#19. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$4.55)
– Market cap: $8.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Antonio
– Sector: Regional Banks
#18. Lennox International (LII)
– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$8.50)
– Market cap: $9.1 billion
– Headquarters: Richardson
– Sector: Building Products
#17. American Airlines Group (AAL)
– Last week price change: -3.1% (-$0.44)
– Market cap: $8.8 billion
– Headquarters: Fort Worth
– Sector: Airlines
#16. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)
– Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.91)
– Market cap: $10.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services
#15. Invitation Homes (INVH)
– Last week price change: -2.4% (-$0.77)
– Market cap: $19.3 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Residential REITs
#14. Texas Instruments (TXN)
– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$3.40)
– Market cap: $158.2 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Semiconductors
#13. Westlake Corp. (WLK)
– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.98)
– Market cap: $13.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Commodity Chemicals
#12. Waste Management (WM)
– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$2.98)
– Market cap: $68.5 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services
#11. Darling Ingredients (DAR)
– Last week price change: -1.3% (-$0.85)
– Market cap: $10.0 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Agricultural Products
#10. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)
– Last week price change: -1.3% (-$1.73)
– Market cap: $46.0 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Household Products
#9. DR Horton (DHI)
– Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.99)
– Market cap: $29.4 billion
– Headquarters: Arlington
– Sector: Homebuilding
#8. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$0.22)
– Market cap: $19.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Multi-Utilities
#7. Nexstar Media Group Class A (NXST)
– Last week price change: -0.7% (-$1.31)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Broadcasting
#6. Vistra Corp. (VST)
– Last week price change: -0.5% (-$0.13)
– Market cap: $9.5 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra
#5. Crown Castle (CCI)
– Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.35)
– Market cap: $60.5 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Specialized REITs
#4. Signify Health Class A (SGFY)
– Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.07)
– Market cap: $5.1 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Health Care Services
#3. AT&T (T)
– Last week price change: +0.4% (+$0.07)
– Market cap: $136.1 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
#2. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)
– Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.13)
– Market cap: $16.6 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Gas Utilities
#1. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$2.25)
– Market cap: $9.6 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Building Products
