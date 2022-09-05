DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park.

Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:

  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
  • Klyde Warren Park
  • White Rock Lake Park
  • Old City Park
  • Turtle Creek Park
  • Dragon Park
  • Bachman Lake Park
  • Reverchon Park
  • Frasier Dam Recreation Area
  • Belo Garden Park