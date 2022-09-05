DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park.

Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Klyde Warren Park

White Rock Lake Park

Old City Park

Turtle Creek Park

Dragon Park

Bachman Lake Park

Reverchon Park

Frasier Dam Recreation Area

Belo Garden Park