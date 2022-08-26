DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to so many beautiful neighborhoods and living communities, which is probably why so many people are choosing the metroplex as their new home.

With access to so many great amenities, North Texas has everything you can ever want. In the spirit of celebrating how great North Texas is to live in, here is a list of the best neighborhoods North Texas has to offer, according to Niche.com:

Cottonwood Creek South

Heights Park

Canyon Creek South

Timberbrook

Preston Highlands

Canyon Creek North

Greenwood Hills

Campbell Green

Douglass Community

Arapaho

Prestonwood Greenland Hills

For the full report, click here.