DALLAS (KDAF) — 2023 was a good year for movies. Even despite two industry strikes, theaters saw billionaire box office hits and incredibly unique independent films. Here are some of the best movies — in theaters — of 2023, ranked by their audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (because who cares what the critics think?)

Ferrari

Audience Score: 72%

Hollywood loves a biopic, and Ferrari is no exception. The film follows real-life Formula One driver Enzo Ferrari through the summer of 1957.

Adam Driver stars in Ferrari. Credit: Getty Images

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Audience Score: 79%

The second Aquaman solo movie made a big splash in theaters, especially amongst DC fans. Starring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and a star-studded ensemble cast including Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, and Randall Park, this film is a fun venture into the waters of Atlantis.

Saltburn

Audience Score 79%

The thriller comedy, set in England in 2006, follows an Oxford University student who becomes obsessed with a fellow wealthy student until their relationship quickly deteriorates. The film has gone viral as fans congregate on TikTok or Reddit to discuss particular scenes, but it’s clear Saltburn is quickly achieving cult-classic status.

Thanksgiving

Audience Score 79%

Thanksgiving was a hit among audiences. The holiday horror film, starring Patrick Dempsey, follows the events of a small town after a Black Friday riot.

Poor Things

Audience Score: 83%

Described as wildly imaginative and over-the-top, Poor Things is a refreshing comedy/drama that follows the life of a woman brought back to life — literally — by an unorthodox scientist. The film stars experienced actors Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

Barbie

Audience Score: 83%

Barbie, the dazzling summer blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig, earned more than $1.38 billion worldwide to become Warner Bros. highest grossing film ever. The heartfelt story follows a myriad of Barbies, led by the Barbie, portrayed by Margot Robbie, as they leave Barbie land and have adventures in the real world.

Margot Robbie stars in Barbie. Credit: Getty Images

Killers of the Flower Moon

Audience Score: 84%

Based on the book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of members the oil-wealthy Osage Nation and string of brutal crimes known as the Reign of Terror. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Nero, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone, the film is a powerful force, loved by audiences across the globe.

Anyone But You

Audience Score 85%

Rom-com lovers, this one’s for you. Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is a modern day retelling of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” and is a throwback to nostalgic rom-coms of the early 2000s.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Audience Score: 89%

The prequel to the wildly popular Hunger Games trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows the events of the 10th Hunger Games, including the stories of Lucy Gray Baird and a young Coriolanus Snow. The film is a good adaptation of the novel, and creates an interesting look into the early days of Panem and the Hunger Games.

Oppenheimer

Audience Score: 91%

Directed by Christopher Nolan (think Interstellar, Inception and the Dark Knight), Oppenheimer is a profound look into the events surrounding the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. Powered by performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and more, this drama was one of the most popular films of the year.

From left to right: Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. Credit: Getty Images

Wonka

Audience Score: 91%

Ever wondered where Willy Wonka actually came from? Wonka details the early life of the beloved chocolatier and how he created his candy empire. The whimsical musical includes performances by Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Trolls Band Together

Audience Score: 92%

The Trolls franchise hit it out of the park with the newest addition to the series. With catchy songs and funny jokes, this animated comedy was enjoyed by kids — and even their parents, too.

The Iron Claw

Audience Score: 93%

Based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers, The Iron Claw dives deep into the world of professional wrestling in the 80s. With powerful performances from Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, this film is a great exploration into family ties and professional sports.

Zac Efron and Kevin Von Erich. Credit: Getty Images

The Color Purple

Audience Score: 95%

The Color Purple builds upon the legacy of the novel, the stage musical, and the previous film adaptation to create a uniquely inspiring story starring Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and Colman Domingo.

The Boys in the Boat

Audience Score: 97%

The drama, inspired by the real-life events of the U.S. rowing crew at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, was a smash hit among audiences. Starring Callum Turner and directed by George Clooney, this feel-good film will leave you walking out of the theater feeling inspired.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Audience Score: 98%

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour is documented in this high-definition, cinematic view meant to be seen on the big screen. The film topped $250 million at the box office, and from tender acoustic moments to pop hits, it’s hard not to get up and dance while watching Swift’s smooth production.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Audience Score: 99%

One of the highest rated films of the year, Renaissance shows Beyoncé’s world tour in a dazzling display of chrome, soulful music and flashy choreography. Go ahead, sing along. I know you want to.