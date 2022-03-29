DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is the day to celebrate the unsung heroes. In a world full of big corporations like Amazon and Walmart, it is important to highlight those in your community who are trying to make a name for themselves.
Nothing quite says the American Dream more than starting your own business.
March 29 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day and to celebrate local business, here is a list of some of the best in Dallas, according to Yelp:
- The Toy Mayven – Preston Hollow
- Party Bazaar
- Wild Bill’s Western Store
- Betty Lou
- Bishop Street Market
- Curiosities
- Cute Crush
- Luke’s Locker
- DFW Mantiques
- Pan-African Collection
For a more in-depth list, go to Yelp.