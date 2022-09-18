DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember your first love? Well, today, you might catch yourself reminiscing as Sunday, Sept. 18, is National First Love Day.

“This day specifically reflects the first butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling, the first date, and that first spark with a romantic partner. We all encounter love with someone we admire and this is the day to look back on the first time we ever did. It’s a bittersweet day that can be celebrated in multiple ways,” NationalToday.com says.

One of the most romantic things a person can do for their love is giving them flowers. So, in celebration of the holiday, and of love, we are looking at some of the best flower delivery services in Dallas, according to Petal Republic.

Here is their list:

Avant Garden

DIRT Flowers

UrbanStems

From You Flowers

The Bouqs

Grange Hall

Dr. Delphinium

Farmgirl Flowers

McShan Florist

BloomsyBox

Lane Florist

Simply Elegant

Cebolla Fine Flowers

Apples to Zinnias

Petals & Stems Florist

For more information, visit Petal Republic.