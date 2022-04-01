DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s April and Spring is in full spring. Take advantage of the great weather this season and go out for some fishing!

Don’t know where the best spots are? Here are some suggestions from local Dallasites on the R/Dallas subreddit:

Lake Fork

Now this one is a bit of a drive, but Redditors say this one is worth it. Maybe make this one a fun weekend road trip? It’s about a two-hour drive east of Dallas located in Wood County. Officials say this premier fishing spot holds the records for 34 out of the Top 50 largemouth bass caught in Texas. For more information, go to lakeforktexas.org.

Lake Grapevine

According to lake-grapevine.com, this lake is about 8,000 acres and is home to more than just fishing. People can partake in a number of outdoor activities including recreational boating, camping, hiking and more. Sounds like a great weekend camping getaway.

Bethany Lakes Park

This park is on 40 acres in Allen and has four ponds to offer for plenty of fishing. This park also has hiking and bike trails, a play area, plenty of picnic sites and much more. Perfect for just a day of fishing!

Lake Ray Hubbard

This ginormous North Texas lake spans 22,000 acres, providing plenty of shoreline for fishermen and plenty of open water for activities. Lake officials say there are plenty of parks also located around the lake so kids can play while dad (or mom) fish from the shore. If that isn’t enough to convince you, there are nice beaches and hiking trails also located around the lake.

If you want to do some research for yourself, check out the Texas Bank Fishing Map by clicking here.