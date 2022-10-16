DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”.

It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!

“Liqueurs are basically alcoholic beverages made from distilled spirits — with lots of added flavors. Some call them cordials, while others call them schnapps. They all add up to different varieties of liqueurs. Maraschino, Orange, Coffee, Sweet, or Sour — it doesn’t matter the flavor to be celebrated. Grab your liqueur of choice and toast a friend on October 16 as we celebrate National Liqueur Day!” – as stated on NationalToday.com.

So “Treat Yo’ Self” to a drink. Don’t know where to go? Here are some of the best bars in North Texas, according to Yelp:

Parliament

The Old Monk

The Wild Detectives

Cidercade Dallas

Hide

The People’s Last Stand

The Honor Bar

The Library

The Tipsy Alchemist

Atwater

