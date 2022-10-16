DALLAS (KDAF) — As they say in Parks and Recreation – “Treat Yo’ Self”.
It’s Sunday and you deserve to have a relaxing day off with a drink or two (in a responsible manner). It may be the weekend but this Sunday is also special because it is National Liqueur Day!
“Liqueurs are basically alcoholic beverages made from distilled spirits — with lots of added flavors. Some call them cordials, while others call them schnapps. They all add up to different varieties of liqueurs. Maraschino, Orange, Coffee, Sweet, or Sour — it doesn’t matter the flavor to be celebrated. Grab your liqueur of choice and toast a friend on October 16 as we celebrate National Liqueur Day!” – as stated on NationalToday.com.
So “Treat Yo’ Self” to a drink. Don’t know where to go? Here are some of the best bars in North Texas, according to Yelp:
- Parliament
- The Old Monk
- The Wild Detectives
- Cidercade Dallas
- Hide
- The People’s Last Stand
- The Honor Bar
- The Library
- The Tipsy Alchemist
- Atwater
For more suggestions, visit Yelp!