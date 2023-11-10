The video above is from a previous segment.

STACKER — For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

30. Austin County, Texas

Population: 30,132- Median home value: $211,200 (80% own)- Median rent: $908 (20% own)- Median household income: $68,400- Top public schools: Bellville Junior High School (grade B+), West End Elementary School (grade B+), Brazos Middle School (grade B+)- Top private schools: Faith Academy of Bellville (grade B+)- Top places to live: Bellville (grade B+), Sealy (grade B), Brazos Country (grade B+)

29. Hansford County, Texas

Population: 5,332- Median home value: $102,900 (77% own)- Median rent: $770 (23% own)- Median household income: $47,500- Top public schools: Gruver Elementary School (grade A), Spearman Junior High School (grade A), Gruver Junior High School (grade A)- Top private schools: Spearman (grade B), Gruver (grade B), Morse (grade B)- Top places to live: grade B+

28. Bexar County, Texas

Population: 1,990,522- Median home value: $187,300 (59% own)- Median rent: $1,114 (41% own)- Median household income: $62,169- Top public schools: BASIS San Antonio – Shavano Campus (grade A+), Health Careers High School (grade A+), Reagan High School (grade A+)- Top private schools: Keystone School (grade A+), Saint Mary’s Hall (grade A+), TMI Episcopal (grade A+)- Top places to live: Northeast Inner Loop (grade A+), Alamo Heights (grade A+), Olmos Park (grade A+)

27. Taylor County, Texas

Population: 141,739- Median home value: $147,200 (59% own)- Median rent: $964 (41% own)- Median household income: $57,811- Top public schools: Wylie West Elementary School (grade A), Wylie Junior High School (grade A), Academy for Technology, Engineering, Math & Science (ATEMS) (grade A)- Top private schools: St. John’s Episcopal School (grade unavailable), Cornerstone Christian School (grade unavailable), A Habitat for Learning (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Potosi (grade A minus), Abilene (grade B+), Tye (grade B minus)

26. Titus County, Texas

Population: 31,327- Median home value: $104,800 (68% own)- Median rent: $734 (32% own)- Median household income: $53,818- Top public schools: Chapel Hill Elementary School (grade A minus), Chapel Hill Junior High School (grade A minus), Annie Sims Elementary School (grade A minus)- Top private schools: Mount Pleasant Christian School (grade B), Kindlelight School (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Mount Pleasant (grade B), Winfield (grade B), Talco (grade B)

25. Hays County, Texas

Population: 234,573- Median home value: $278,000 (62% own)- Median rent: $1,235 (38% own)- Median household income: $71,061- Top public schools: Sycamore Springs Elementary School (grade A), Sycamore Springs Middle School (grade A), Dripping Springs Middle School (grade A)- Top private schools: San Marcos Academy (grade A), Aesa Prep Academy (grade A), Veritas Academy (grade B+)- Top places to live: Dripping Springs (grade A), Buda (grade A minus), Kyle (grade B)

24. Freestone County, Texas

Population: 19,478- Median home value: $136,200 (77% own)- Median rent: $713 (23% own)- Median household income: $55,910- Top public schools: Fairfield High School (grade A minus), Teague High School (grade A minus), Teague Lion Academy (grade B)- Top private schools: Fairfield (grade B), Teague (grade B), Wortham (grade B)- Top places to live: grade A minus

23. Randall County, Texas

Population: 139,176- Median home value: $181,900 (69% own)- Median rent: $999 (31% own)- Median household income: $70,544- Top public schools: Greenways Intermediate School (grade A minus), Hillside Elementary School (grade A minus), Crestview Elementary School (grade A minus)- Top private schools: Ascension Academy (grade A+), Holy Cross Catholic Academy (grade A minus), St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Canyon (grade A), Timbercreek Canyon (grade A minus), Lake Tanglewood (grade B)

22. Ellis County, Texas

Population: 187,984- Median home value: $239,000 (75% own)- Median rent: $1,190 (25% own)- Median household income: $85,272- Top public schools: Waxahachie Global High School (grade A+), Margaret L. Felty Elementary School (grade A), Longbranch Elementary School (grade A minus)- Top private schools: Ovilla Christian School (grade A minus), Waxahachie Preparatory Academy (grade B+), St. Joseph Catholic School (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Ovilla (grade A), Midlothian (grade A minus), Oak Leaf (grade A minus)

21. Bell County, Texas

Population: 364,703- Median home value: $164,200 (54% own)- Median rent: $990 (46% own)- Median household income: $57,932- Top public schools: Lakewood Elementary School (grade A), Holland Elementary School (grade A), Tarver Elementary School (grade A)- Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (grade A), Central Texas Christian School (grade A), Memorial Christian Academy (grade A minus)- Top places to live: Morgan’s Point Resort (grade A), Harker Heights (grade A minus), Belton (grade B+)

20. Smith County, Texas

Population: 231,429- Median home value: $171,700 (68% own)- Median rent: $1,018 (32% own)- Median household income: $62,518- Top public schools: Stanton-Smith Elementary School (grade A), Lindale Junior High School (grade A), Gus Winston Cain Elementary School (grade A)- Top private schools: The Brook Hill School (grade A+), All Saints Episcopal School (grade A+), Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School (grade A+)- Top places to live: Emerald Bay (grade A minus), Hideaway (grade A minus), Bullard (grade A minus)

19. Galveston County, Texas

Population: 347,084- Median home value: $229,300 (68% own)- Median rent: $1,175 (32% own)- Median household income: $79,328- Top public schools: Friendswood High School (grade A), Westwood Elementary School (grade A), Windsong Intermediate School (grade A)- Top private schools: O’Connell College Preparatory School (grade A), Bay Area Christian School (grade B+), Trinity Episcopal School (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Friendswood (grade A+), League City (grade A), Kemah (grade A)

18. McLennan County, Texas

Population: 258,031- Median home value: $165,400 (59% own)- Median rent: $948 (41% own)- Median household income: $53,723- Top public schools: Midway High School (grade A), Spring Valley Elementary School (grade A), River Valley Middle School (grade A)- Top private schools: Vanguard College Preparatory School (grade A+), Live Oak Classical School (grade A), Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School (grade A)- Top places to live: Woodway (grade A+), Hewitt (grade A), Lorena (grade A)

17. Brazoria County, Texas

Population: 368,575- Median home value: $225,200 (74% own)- Median rent: $1,252 (26% own)- Median household income: $87,958- Top public schools: Glenda Dawson High School (grade A+), Silvercrest Elementary School (grade A), Shadycrest Elementary School (grade A)- Top private schools: Brazosport Christian School (grade B), Living Stones Christian School (grade B minus), Angleton Christian School (grade B minus)- Top places to live: Pearland (grade A), Brookside Village (grade A minus), Lake Jackson (grade A minus)

16. Lubbock County, Texas

Population: 308,580- Median home value: $158,700 (56% own)- Median rent: $989 (44% own)- Median household income: $56,529- Top public schools: Crestview Elementary School (grade A), Bennett Elementary School (grade A), Talkington School for Young Women Leaders (grade A)- Top private schools: All Saints Episcopal School (grade A+), Christ the King Diocesan Schools (grade A), Lubbock Christian School (grade A)- Top places to live: Lubbock (grade A minus), Wolfforth (grade A minus), Shallowater (grade B+)

15. Camp County, Texas

Population: 12,498- Median home value: $127,300 (75% own)- Median rent: $727 (25% own)- Median household income: $50,947- Top public schools: Pittsburg Intermediate School (grade A), Pittsburg Junior High School (grade A minus), Pittsburg Elementary School (grade A minus)- Top private schools: Bethel Christian Academy (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Pittsburg (grade B+)

14. Robertson County, Texas

Population: 16,839- Median home value: $121,600 (75% own)- Median rent: $791 (25% own)- Median household income: $55,709- Top public schools: Mumford Elementary School (grade A), Roland Reynolds Elementary School (grade A), Franklin Middle School (grade A)- Top private schools: Hearne (grade C+), Franklin (grade B+), Calvert (grade B+)- Top places to live: grade A minus

13. Somervell County, Texas

Population: 9,170- Median home value: $224,700 (82% own)- Median rent: $858 (18% own)- Median household income: $89,253- Top public schools: Glen Rose Intermediate School (grade A), Glen Rose Junior High School (grade A minus), Glen Rose High School (grade B+)- Top private schools: Glen Rose (grade B+)- Top places to live: grade A

12. Dallas County, Texas

Population: 2,604,722- Median home value: $213,000 (51% own)- Median rent: $1,233 (49% own)- Median household income: $65,011- Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (grade A+), School of Science & Engineering (grade A+), Coppell High School (grade A+)- Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)- Top places to live: Greenwood Hills (grade A+), Coppell (grade A+), Arapaho (grade A+)

11. Comal County, Texas

Population: 156,257- Median home value: $310,900 (76% own)- Median rent: $1,275 (24% own)- Median household income: $85,912- Top public schools: Hoffmann Lane Elementary School (grade A), Smithson Valley Middle School (grade A), Rahe Bulverde Elementary School (grade A)- Top private schools: Living Rock Academy (grade A), St. John Paul II Catholic High School (grade A), Bracken Christian School (grade A minus)- Top places to live: Garden Ridge (grade A), Fair Oaks Ranch (grade A), Bulverde (grade A minus)

10. Harris County, Texas

Population: 4,697,957- Median home value: $201,200 (55% own)- Median rent: $1,164 (45% own)- Median household income: $65,788- Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)- Top private schools: The Awty International School (grade A+), The Village School (grade A+), The Kinkaid School (grade A+)- Top places to live: Medical Center Area (grade A+), Spring Valley Village (grade A+), Neartown – Montrose (grade A+)

9. Montgomery County, Texas

Population: 607,999- Median home value: $257,700 (73% own)- Median rent: $1,289 (27% own)- Median household income: $88,597- Top public schools: College Park High School (grade A+), The Woodlands High School (grade A+), Tough Elementary School (grade A)- Top private schools: The John Cooper School (grade A+), The Woodlands Christian Academy (grade A+), Esprit International School (grade A)- Top places to live: The Woodlands (grade A+), Oak Ridge North (grade A), Conroe (grade A minus)

8. Chambers County, Texas

Population: 45,257- Median home value: $241,700 (85% own)- Median rent: $1,104 (15% own)- Median household income: $93,707- Top public schools: Barbers Hill El North (grade A), Barbers Hill El South (grade A), Barbers Hill Middle South (grade A)- Top private schools: Mont Belvieu (grade A), Old River-Winfree (grade B+), Winnie (grade B)- Top places to live: grade A

7. Kendall County, Texas

Population: 43,842- Median home value: $393,200 (77% own)- Median rent: $1,313 (23% own)- Median household income: $100,706- Top public schools: Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School (grade A), Cibolo Creek Elementary School (grade A), Boerne Middle School South (grade A)- Top private schools: Geneva School of Boerne (grade A), Crestmont Christian Preparatory School (grade A), Hill Country Montessori School (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Boerne (grade A), Comfort (grade B minus)

6. Travis County, Texas

Population: 1,267,795- Median home value: $368,000 (53% own)- Median rent: $1,422 (47% own)- Median household income: $85,043- Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Westlake High School (grade A+), Vandegrift High School (grade A+)- Top private schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (grade A+), St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+)- Top places to live: Gateway (grade A+), Hyde Park (grade A+), Shady Hollow (grade A+)

5. Williamson County, Texas

Population: 591,759- Median home value: $308,400 (68% own)- Median rent: $1,426 (32% own)- Median household income: $94,705- Top public schools: Westwood High IB World School (grade A+), Meridian World School (grade A+), Cedar Park High School (grade A+)- Top private schools: Hill Country Christian School of Austin (grade A+), St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School (grade A+), Grace Academy (grade A)- Top places to live: Brushy Creek (grade A+), Cedar Park (grade A+), Leander (grade A)

4. Denton County, Texas

Population: 885,012- Median home value: $321,000 (65% own)- Median rent: $1,352 (35% own)- Median household income: $96,265- Top public schools: Reedy High School (grade A+), Flower Mound High School (grade A+), Wakeland High School (grade A+)- Top private schools: Liberty Christian School (grade A+), Legacy Christian Academy (grade A+), The Clariden School (grade A+)- Top places to live: Flower Mound (grade A+), Trophy Club (grade A+), Highland Village (grade A+)

3. Rockwall County, Texas

Population: 105,227- Median home value: $300,200 (84% own)- Median rent: $1,479 (16% own)- Median household income: $111,595- Top public schools: Celia Hays Elementary School (grade A), New Elementary School (grade A), Grace Hartman Elementary School (grade A)- Top private schools: Heritage Christian Academy (grade A minus), The Fulton School (grade A), Providence Academy (grade unavailable)- Top places to live: Rockwall (grade A), Heath (grade A), Fate (grade A)

2. Fort Bend County, Texas

Population: 806,497- Median home value: $287,500 (78% own)- Median rent: $1,526 (22% own)- Median household income: $102,590- Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (grade A+), Clements High School (grade A+), Obra D. Tompkins High School (grade A+)- Top private schools: Fort Bend Christian Academy (grade A+), Logos Preparatory Academy (grade A+), Calvary Episcopal Preparatory (grade A+)- Top places to live: Cinco Ranch (grade A+), Sugar Land (grade A+), Fulshear (grade A+)

1. Collin County, Texas

Population: 1,039,812- Median home value: $355,100 (65% own)- Median rent: $1,521 (35% own)- Median household income: $104,327- Top public schools: Jasper High School (grade A+), Liberty High School (grade A+), Imagine International Academy of North Texas (grade A+)- Top private schools: Prestonwood Christian Academy (grade A+), John Paul II High School (grade A+), Prince of Peace Christian School (grade A)- Top places to live: Preston Highlands (grade A+), Canyon Creek North (grade A+), Frisco (grade A+)